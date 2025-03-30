Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,077 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Mohawk Industries worth $383,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK opened at $113.78 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.88 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.