Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.55 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $51.16.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

