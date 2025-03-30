RWA Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,540,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 12.8% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,042,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $572,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $370.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.29 and a 200 day moving average of $402.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

