Immunic’s (IMUX) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Immunic Stock Down 9.2 %

Institutional Trading of Immunic

IMUX stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.89. Immunic has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 121.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Immunic by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 479,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

