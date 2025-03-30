iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $360.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.45.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

