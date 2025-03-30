Joseph Group Capital Management Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 291.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,510 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 228,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

