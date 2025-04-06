Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 246.50 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 249.50 ($3.22), with a volume of 9137462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.44).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group Trading Down 6.6 %

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £430.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 269.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 295.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a GBX 8.08 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.98. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Insider Transactions at Hollywood Bowl Group

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Ivan Schofield purchased 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £78,391 ($101,084.46). Also, insider Darren M. Shapland purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £77,400 ($99,806.58). Insiders acquired a total of 97,800 shares of company stock worth $26,392,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.