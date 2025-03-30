Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 165,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 109,344 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 443,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 297,666 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,136,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297,066 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 995,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 654,339 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

