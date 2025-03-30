Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Sells 5,129 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

