Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Acquired by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,239,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,187,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,792,000 after acquiring an additional 118,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,787 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $551.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $48.36.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

