California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,637,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,104 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $869,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.68.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

