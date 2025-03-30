Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Sells 238 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $115.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.68. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $123.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

