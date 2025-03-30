Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,423,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. The trade was a 18.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 87,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,989.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,989.84. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $109.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.95. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.45 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

