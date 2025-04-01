DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Update

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,235,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 1,651,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,483.3 days.

DEXUS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DEXSF opened at C$4.55 on Tuesday. DEXUS has a 12-month low of C$4.03 and a 12-month high of C$5.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.33.

Get DEXUS alerts:

DEXUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

Receive News & Ratings for DEXUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEXUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.