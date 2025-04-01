DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Update

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,235,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 1,651,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,483.3 days.
DEXUS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DEXSF opened at C$4.55 on Tuesday. DEXUS has a 12-month low of C$4.03 and a 12-month high of C$5.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.33.
DEXUS Company Profile
