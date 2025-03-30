Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Shares Up 24% – Should You Buy?

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 24% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Rooshine Stock Up 24.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

About Rooshine

(Get Free Report)

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rooshine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rooshine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.