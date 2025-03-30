Stage Harbor Financial LLC Takes $571,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.82 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

