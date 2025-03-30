Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Major Shareholder Purchases $102,851.28 in Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 20,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $102,851.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,043.28. This represents a 19.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 20th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 30,600 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $171,666.00.
- On Tuesday, March 18th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 62,341 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $292,379.29.
Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $95.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Adverum Biotechnologies
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adverum Biotechnologies
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.