Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 36,932 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,932 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $265,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.1 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $197.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.40. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.54 and a 1-year high of $267.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas bought 1,050 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,668.44. This represents a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

