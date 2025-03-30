Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy accounts for 3.1% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

