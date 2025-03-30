O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $84.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $84,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.38 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.53 and a 12-month high of $103.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.28.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
