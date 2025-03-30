Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $232.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.47. The company has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.76.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

