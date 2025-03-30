Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.18

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This is a 0.6% increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.
Adecoagro has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.
Adecoagro Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:AGRO opened at $11.38 on Friday. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
