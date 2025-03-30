ATW Spac Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURK)

ATW Spac Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURK – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,996 shares during the period. Eureka Acquisition comprises approximately 3.3% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings in Eureka Acquisition were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $958,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eureka Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Eureka Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eureka Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,012,000.

Eureka Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ EURK opened at $10.30 on Friday. Eureka Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23.

Eureka Acquisition Company Profile

Eureka Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

