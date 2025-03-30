Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

ERC stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $9.58.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

