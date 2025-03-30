SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$16.39 and last traded at C$15.59, with a volume of 268271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$14.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94.

In other SSR Mining news, Director Rod Antal sold 52,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.09, for a total value of C$733,750.84. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Sparks sold 13,055 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.09, for a total value of C$183,944.95. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSR Mining Inc is a minerals company focused on mining precious metals in the Americas. More than half of Silver Standard’s revenue is attributable to the production of gold, with a significant portion derived from silver production. The company owns and operates the Marigold mine in Nevada, United States; the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Pirquitas mine in Argentina.

