SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$16.39 and last traded at C$15.59, with a volume of 268271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$14.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSRM
SSR Mining Stock Down 3.1 %
Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining
In other SSR Mining news, Director Rod Antal sold 52,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.09, for a total value of C$733,750.84. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Sparks sold 13,055 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.09, for a total value of C$183,944.95. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc is a minerals company focused on mining precious metals in the Americas. More than half of Silver Standard’s revenue is attributable to the production of gold, with a significant portion derived from silver production. The company owns and operates the Marigold mine in Nevada, United States; the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Pirquitas mine in Argentina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SSR Mining
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.