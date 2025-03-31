Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Short Interest Down 40.4% in March

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the February 28th total of 206,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 295,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Aeries Technology Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AERT stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. Aeries Technology has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $27.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Get Aeries Technology alerts:

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter. Aeries Technology had a net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 2,170.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeries Technology stock. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Aeries Technology, Inc ( NASDAQ:AERT Free Report ) by 444.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211,945 shares during the quarter. Aeries Technology accounts for about 0.9% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Diametric Capital LP owned about 3.34% of Aeries Technology worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeries Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeries Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.