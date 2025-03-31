Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Gaia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAIA

Gaia Price Performance

Gaia stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Gaia has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $92.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. Analysts expect that Gaia will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gaia by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter worth about $2,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.