DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) versus P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Critical Contrast

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE – Get Free Report) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A DTE Energy 11.27% 12.42% 2.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for P10 and DTE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 0.00 DTE Energy 0 4 8 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

DTE Energy has a consensus price target of $138.58, suggesting a potential upside of 1.55%. Given DTE Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than P10.

This table compares P10 and DTE Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DTE Energy $12.46 billion 2.27 $1.40 billion $6.77 20.16

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of DTE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DTE Energy beats P10 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets. This segment owns and operates distribution substations and line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. Its DTE Vantage segment offers metallurgical and petroleum coke to steel and other industries; and power generation, steam production, chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as air supplies compressed air to industrial customers. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power, natural gas, and environmental marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1849 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

