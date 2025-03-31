The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $106.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $119.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QTWO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $80.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -124.16 and a beta of 1.62. Q2 has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $4,446,225.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,527,299.72. This trade represents a 11.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $493,342.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,278 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,165.36. The trade was a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,835 shares of company stock worth $11,959,517 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $202,645,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Q2 by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,345,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,449,000 after acquiring an additional 698,464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 732.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 745,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,025,000 after acquiring an additional 655,838 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,012,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,937,000 after acquiring an additional 520,649 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 893.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 471,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,459,000 after acquiring an additional 424,062 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

