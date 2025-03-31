Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.12. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.24). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 308.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVOK Free Report ) by 163.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 91,945 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.95% of Evoke Pharma worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.