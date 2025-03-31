Edap Tms’ (EDAP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ FY2029 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Edap Tms Price Performance

Edap Tms stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $79.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Edap Tms by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 73,361 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Edap Tms by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,591,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

