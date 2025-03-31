ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Shares of ICFI opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average is $131.51. ICF International has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

