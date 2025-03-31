Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 749,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 140,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 141,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

