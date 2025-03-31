Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%.
Institutional Trading of Key Tronic
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Key Tronic
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.