Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Soho House & Co Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 145,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 50,723 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,523,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

SHCO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.22. 332,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,954. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.