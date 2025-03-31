Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.27. 654,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.66. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $152.69 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after buying an additional 16,199 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.38.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

