BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Up 45.7% in March

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the February 28th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSU. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,053,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 319,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 561,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 520,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,639 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DSU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.47. 538,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,725. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

