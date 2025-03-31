Allianz SE Takes Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,512,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,981,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in MicroStrategy by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,146,000 after acquiring an additional 413,028 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $81,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $289.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 3.36.

Insider Activity

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,423. The trade was a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

