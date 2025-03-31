Riggs Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,907 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Riggs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

DFAS opened at $59.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.