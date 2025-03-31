D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $210.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

