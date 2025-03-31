Allstate Corp Purchases New Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE NSC opened at $230.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.05. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.86 per share, for a total transaction of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

