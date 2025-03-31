Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Boosts Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 473,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $46,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 9,463.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 9,147,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $10,399,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $5,037,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Materion by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 42,414 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Materion by 356.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $81,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,343.68. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $83.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.43. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $80.21 and a twelve month high of $131.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.21%.

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.