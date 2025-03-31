Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $27.60 Million Stock Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,262,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 316,488 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $27,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ GSM opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.90 million, a P/E ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Ferroglobe Increases Dividend

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $367.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Report on Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Profile

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.