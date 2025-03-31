Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (18) (($0.23)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Blue Star Capital Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of Blue Star Capital stock opened at GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £325.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Blue Star Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

About Blue Star Capital

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

