HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,041,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,849,000 after acquiring an additional 82,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $926,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $95.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

