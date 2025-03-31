DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in HubSpot by 15.2% in the third quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 33,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,721,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 19.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 37,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.58.

HubSpot Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $581.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.14. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,461.31, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $2,144,760.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,941,285.61. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,853 shares of company stock worth $15,453,396 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

