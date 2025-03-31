Promising Space Stocks To Consider – March 30th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, General Electric, CRH, Eaton, and Analog Devices are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the space industry, including those that develop, manufacture, and launch satellites, rockets, and other space exploration technologies. These stocks offer investors exposure to the growth potential of the rapidly expanding space sector, encompassing areas such as communications, defense, and scientific research in space. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $7.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.33. The stock had a trading volume of 48,610,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,276,841. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.92. Alphabet has a one year low of $147.22 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $8.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $526.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,316,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,216. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $537.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.92.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,204,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,787,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.20.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $6.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,178,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.50. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $133.99 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $88.09. 11,039,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,916. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.68.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN traded down $6.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.05. 3,254,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,860. Eaton has a twelve month low of $255.65 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.42. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Analog Devices stock traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.56. 3,521,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,896. The company has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.51 and a 200-day moving average of $219.53. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

