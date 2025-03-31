Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,288,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,600,000 after buying an additional 102,332 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,446 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,541 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,148,000 after acquiring an additional 698,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 699,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $244.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.81 and a 52 week high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.4516 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

