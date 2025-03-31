Riggs Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,261 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 378,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 5.3 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $54.33 on Monday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

