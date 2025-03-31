DnB Asset Management AS Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Snap-on by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at $266,221,278.24. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,817.17. The trade was a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.40.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $329.09 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.92.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

