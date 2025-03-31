SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Acquired by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of CWI opened at $29.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

